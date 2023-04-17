Lovely! Shehnaaz Gill talks gives credit to this special person for purchasing her own home in Mumbai; reveals her wish to go on The Kapil Sharma Show solo

MUMBAI :Shehnaaz Gill is one of the most loved personalities on television. The singer-turned-actress has a massive fan following. She rose to fame with her stint in Bigg Boss, where she emerged as the third runner-up.

Her friendship with late actor Siddharth Shukla grabbed headlines, and audience loved watching them together.

They would fondly call them SidNaaz. Their bond in the Bigg Boss house was the highlight of the season, and further on, they kept their special bond even outside the house.

She was seen in many music videos, which have created history in terms of viewership.

Shehnaaz has a massive fan following. She is loved by one and all. Post her stint in Bigg Boss, she became Salman’s favourite, and will also soon be seen in his upcoming movie.

She is one of the most loved actresses on television and fans go gaga over every post she shares on social media.

Soon, the actress will be debuting in Bollywood with Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan and the fans are excited to see her on the big screen.

Now in a recent interview she revealed that she would like to go on The Kapil Sharma Show solo and there wasn’t any punches played on her and now she wants to go alone, but she feels that if Guru Randhawa and she comes together on the show it will be the best show for Kapil.

She also revealed that she couldn’t believe that she has brought a house finally in Mumbai that two with her own hard work and dedication and dedicates that achievement to her manager who brings her all the best work and she has to only go on set and work.

Well, there is no doubt that today Shehnaaz Gill is one of the most loved and celebrated actresses of television and she has a crazy massive fan following.

