Lovely! A sneak peek into filmmaker Ekta Kapoor’s luxurious Mumbai home

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 06/07/2022 - 18:48
MUMBAI: The TV Czarina, Ekta Kapoor is a synonym for Indian Television in the true sense. With a more than a decade-long career, she has produced numerous entertaining and engaging shows that have kept the audience hooked to the small screen.

Daughter of legendary actor Jeetendra, Ekta had her fair share of struggles to establish her name in the film and TV industry. She also ended up producing a few movies, that went on to become massive hits. Ekta lives a luxurious life, all earned with utmost hard work and dedication.

One of the highlights of her beautiful lifestyle is her swanky multi-crore bungalow in Mumbai which often catches the attention of her fans. We bring you some inside pics from her lavish home that will make you green with envy.

Ekta lives in a beautiful home in Juhu along with her parents - Jeetendra and Shobha Kapoor. Her brother Tusshar Kapoor, nephew Laksshay, and son Ravie Kapoor.

Jeetendra and Ekta's bungalow is a major landmark for all the Mumbaikars and fans. It is a tourist attraction and many gather outside the house to catch its glimpse. As per reports the house is worth Rs 200 crore. It is located in a prime locality in Mumbai and it is a glamour hotbed.

Ekta's home has a beautiful Ganesh mandir that radiates nothing but positive vibes. Each year, the Kapoor celebrates get-togethers during Ganesh Chaturthi.

Yes, Ekta's home becomes a star-studded place when she hosts a lavish party for her B-town friends. She loves to have guests over for celebrations, get-togethers, and parties. The house has a spacious living room with statement red chairs and glass decor.

Ekta's home is a perfect mixture of modern-day interior decor and some vintage pieces. From candle stands to authentic clocks on the wall. Her house has it all.

The producer recently wrapped up her controversial show, hosted by Kangana Ranaut, Lock Upp, that was a massive hit. 

Credit: Times Now

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 06/07/2022 - 18:48

