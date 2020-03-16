Lovely! Super contestant Faiz along with mentor Arunita Kanjilal give a heartwarming performance which will melt your heart

Faiz is one of the most talented contestants of the show and in the upcoming episode he would give such a heart touching performance that the judges would be left stumped.
Faiz-Arunita

MUMBAI : Superstar Singer is a new reality show on Sony TV.

It’s a kids reality show. Kids between the age of 6 and 16 years will be singing. They will be trained under skippers, who are contestants of the previous seasons of Indian Idol.

The show will be judged by Javed Ali, Alka Yagnik, and Himesh Reshammiya.

The show has begun. The talented singers have shocked the audience and the judges.

Along with the judges, we have masters who would be training the children to sing.

The show has got its top 12 contestants.

This weekend the legendary music composer Anand will be gracing the show and will be interacting with the contestants and the judges.

There would be a special episode for some special children who would be coming on the show to hear the contestant sing as they used to hear their voice and a smile used to come on their face.

( ALSO READ : Exclusive: Captains of Superstar Singer 2 to grace The Kapil Sharma Show

Contestant Faiz who belongs to Arunita’s team would give a heartwarming performance which touches the heart of the judges and the audiences.

His voice will actually touch your heart and will take you to another zone.

Well, there is no doubt that Faiz is a very talented contestant of the show and after all he belongs to coach Salman’s team.

The children are super talented on the show and at times it becomes very tough for the audience to gage who is a better singer and who to support.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

For more news and updates from the world of television and Bollywood, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

