Lovely taunts Hanuman over marrying Babita in Patiala Babes

Patiala Babes is up for new drama and twists.



Hanuman and Babita get married, and everything is working well. The families are also happy.



However, soon, they will have to listen to societal taunts.



Babita is ready to handle everything as long as her daughter Minni is standing with her.



Lovely comes to congratulate Hanuman and Babita but taunts the former.



She chides him for taking this step at such an age.



Hanuman also retaliates in fun way as he cannot hear anything negative about Babita.



It will be interesting to see what happens next.