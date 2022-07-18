Lovely! Tejasswi Prakash reveals what Karan Kundrra’s mom will do if he cheats on her and reveals when they will get married

Tejran and Tejasswi are one of the most loved couples on television and they have a massive fan following. Recently in an interview, they spoke about their marriage and what will Karan’s mom do if he ever cheats on her.

karan-tej

MUMBAI : Karan and Tejasswi were two strong contestants in the show where Karan emerged as the second runner-up and Tejasswi was declared the winner.

The fans loved their chemistry and have given them the cute hashtag name #TejRan and they love the chemistry they share.

During the game, one must have seen how Tejasswi and Karan were strong players in the initial days of the show, and then when the track of their love story began their game fell, and many celebrities who came on the show did advise them to get back on track before it’s too late.

Post that in the last few weeks of the game the two pulled up their stockings and bounced back in the game and were among the top three contestants of the show.

The fans are still showering a lot of love and support on them and they do call them an iconic real-life couple.

These days both Karan and Tejasswi are being papped by the media wherever they go and are again in a lot of news.

ALSO READ : Sanaya Irani opens up on why reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi and Bigg Boss are not her cup of tea! 

Now in a recent interview, Tejasswi revealed what Karan’s mom will do if he cheats on her. The actress said, “I love his mom and we share a great bond of friendship. Karan always tells me that if I trouble him he will then go to someone else and when I told this to Karan’s mom she said she will break his legs if he does something like that. Both families will make sure that this relationship works as they themselves don’t want us to separate.”

TejRan also spoke about who wants to get married eagerly to which Karan said that he doesn’t have much time due to age and he is the one who is eager to marry Tejasswi, but today since she is a part of the number one show her responsibility is towards her fans and needs to work hard to impress them and they have discussed it and eventually it will happen someday.

Well, there is no doubt that both Karan and Tejasswi are one of the most loved couples on television and they have a massive fan following.

For more news and updates from the world of television, OTT, and movies, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

( Also Read - Oh No! Karan Kundrra catches Tejasswi Prakash red-handed

