Lovey Sasan shares the first glimpse of her baby boy Royce: pictures are beautiful

MUMBAI: Lovey Sasan is popularly known for her role in Star Plus' show Saath Nibhana Saathiya. The actress was paired opposite Vishal Singh in the show and won hearts with her stellar performance.

We all know Lovey being married to Koushik a few years back and since then, the actress has been enjoying her marital bliss.

Lovey who was expecting her first child with hubby Koushik is now a proud mommy of a baby boy whom she gave birth a few time ago.

And now, Lovey has given the first glimpse of her baby and we can't stop adoring the little one.

Take a look at the picture:

Lovey also revealed the name of her baby boy and it's Royce.

The new mommy also shared few pictures with her hubby and they Are simply beautiful.

Take a look at the pictures:

Well, we simply loved Lovey's newborn and his name too.

Many congratulations to the new mommy and daddy!!