Loving my badass look: Arun Mandola

MUMBAI: Though we have mostly seen him clean-shaven on-screen, Arun Mandola, who played Lakshman in "Sankatmochan Mahabali Hanuman", accepted that facial hair makes a man look stronger. He said he is in love with his new look.

Citing examples of Indian warrior-kings Maharana Pratap and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, he asserted that moustaches and beards represented "power and authority".

"There is something about facial hair that makes you look stronger. I feel moustaches and beards represent Indian culture and history. Rulers like Maharana Pratap and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, sported facial hair and it was a sign of power and authority. And as much as I am loving this badass look, I feel as actors we need to experiment with our personality according to the character and also the latest trend," he said.

But the actor also confessed that facial hair needs a lot of maintenance and that's why not everyone can carry it well.

"I completely agree that not everyone can carry facial hair, the first reason being it needs to be maintained properly. You need to keep it clean and neat. It needs to be groomed properly and that's not everyone's cup of tea," Arun said.

The handsome actor also confessed that good looks are important for an actor, but he asserted that it has nothing to be with one's skin tone or height. He said, "As an actor, I feel looks are important but looking good is more important. Looks don’t mean you need to have a particular height or that you need to be fair-skinned, good looks mean a well-groomed person."

Well, Arun recently got a photoshoot done. Sharing details about it, he said, "I love bright colours and luckily these days vibrant colours are more popular, and this is the future of 2021. These days black and white fashion is outdated and that’s why I chose colourful backgrounds for my photoshoot."