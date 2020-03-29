Luck by chance; Here’s how these actors reached our TV screens!

MUMBAI: We love watching them on our screens and we feel that our favourite telly stars were born to act! However, it took them some time to realise their calling in life. Here is how these TV actors knew they were born to adorn our TV screens!

Amit Sarin

Like many others, while growing up I had 2 passions; one was playing cricket and the other one was my love for movies. The decisive time was when I was in the last year of my Engineering college, when my friends who were aware of my desire to peruse acting as a career, encouraged me, pushed me to try for the Mr. India contest. They told me to pursue modelling and acting. Generally, during my final year of college, my career shaped up.

Arun Mandola

I belong to a non-filmy background, so there is nobody who was there to inspire me to become an actor. My father wanted me to become a Sanskrit teacher or a line pandit but there was something else in my mind. Whenever I saw fighting scenes in films, it excited me a lot .I still remember when I was in 1st or 2nd standard, I was watching a movie and the hero was fighting with the goons which got me very excited. That triggered me to become an actor.

Arif Zakaria

There was no specific inspiration. Me getting into acting was a bit accidental and a bit of a chance. A poster in college called out to audition for a play, I went for it. I still remember I tried to speak clearly and with confidence and I got selected. That's the honest truth. A little later I saw Daniel Day-Lewis in "My left foot" and Kamal Hasan in " Nayakan' and these performances were the fuel to my then very nascent acting rocket which was just taking off.

Amal Sehrawat

I had multiple ambitions when I was a kid and trust none of it was acting or modelling. I wanted to become a teacher and then I wanted to get into the police and whatnot. My ambition changed like seasons. As I grew up everyone in my family and friends started calling me “hero”. I joked about becoming an actor but was never serious. One day in a family wedding a woman came and started asking my details. I thought she is some aunty who is looking for a suitable groom for her daughter. But turns out she gave my details to her husband who had a modelling agency and I signed my first ad even before the wedding functions were over. And then it was a natural move to shift to Mumbai from Delhi.

Sharad Malhotra

I had no inclination to become an actor. A very close friend really insisted that I should participate in the talent hunt reality show (Zee Cinestar's Ki Khoj) just for fun knowing that I was never interested in the field of acting and was always inclined towards sports. To my great fortune without any formal training in acting I cleared the preliminary round in Kolkata and then the fun turned into a serious career decision and I moved to Mumbai and one thing led to another and I got banu meni teri dulhan my first TV show. SRK was and is my all time favourite and he became an inspiration too.

Vivian Dsena

I became an actor by fluke. I came to Mumbai only for modelling. I went for an audition by chance at Sakraman studio for a daily soap and it was for some youth show of Ekta Kapoor but the show didn't happen. After fifteen days I got a call for Kasam Se and I took it up to try acting. I learnt everything on the job and I didn't take any formal training in acting and fell in love with acting and got serious about it as a career choice.

Mrunal Jain

I was very thin and worked on my body and in college started getting modelling offers. I multi-tasked with father when I joined the family business but realized my heart lies in acting so my father allowed me to follow my dreams. My mom also stood by me and encouraged me to try my luck in acting. It was surely not an easy journey. I sustained because somehow I got the right people at every stage of my career.