Lukka Chuppi will open to an INTENSE SLAP GATE DRAMA right in the FIRST EPISODE on Dangal!

04 Dec 2019 04:56 PM
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar.com has been on the forefront of updating its readers about the last estimated happenings of the television industry. 
 
We reported that Rashmi Sharma Productions will soon launch a new show on Dangal titled Lukka Chuppi. The cast of the show presents Rahul Sharma, Aparna Dixit and Ayaz Ahmed in pivotal roles. 
 
This is a kanpur based love story and today, we reveal the opening storyline of the show! 
 
Rahul will play the role of Sarthak while Aparna's character is Srishti and Ayaz will play the role of Prakash. 
 
A source on the condition of anonymity informs, " Rahul and Srishti will be in love but Srishti's father will be against the marriage. On the other hand, Sarthak who will happen to know Prakash will call him at a pump house. While the latter will get late in reaching there, he will learn that someone is trying to spoil Sarthak and Srishti's name. Helpless about the situation, he will end up blaming Srishti's dad for all of this and will even go to the extent of slapping him. However, he would not know that the person he has slapped is no one but Srishti's father! "
 
Keep reading this space for more updates. 
