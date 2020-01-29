Luv and Kush plan their NEXT REVENGE in Star Plus' Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai

MUMBAI: Star Plus show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is gearing up for an interesting twist in the episodes to come.



As we know, producer Rajan Shahi always tries to incorporate the celebration of most of the festivities in his shows and the celebration too is a grand one. With the culmination Republic Day celebrations, the show has a track on the same where the characters will be seen performing on the theme of patriotism. Luv and Kush have now grown up and are on the wrong path. As we know, they already tried to make things worse for Kartik and Naira and once again, they will change the script of their performance.



They will later get caught and Kartik and Naira will scold them in front of the entire family. The kids will be punished by Akhilesh and soon, Luv will decide to take this revenge from Trisha.



