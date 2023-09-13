Luv Sinha to host a special art event ’Varuna' that celebrates art, bespoke jewellery and monsoons

Luv Sinha

MUMBAI: Luv Sinha is known to be a dedicated and talented actor who gives his best to whatever he does. Like we all are already aware, the actor is a big fan of art work and that's why, he believes in giving it back to society through his venture 'House Of Creativity'. 'House Of Creativity' is an initiative started by Luv just before the Covid-19 lockdown. He had launched it on the auspicious occasion of his parents’ anniversary as a token of love and appreciation towards their contribution in his life. 'HOC' serves as the ideal platform for artistes to express freely.

The actor is now all set to host a special event called ’Varuna’ which is all set to celebrate art, bespoke jewellery and monsoons. Varuna is a joint initiative between Yogesh Salla’s Rraj Gharana and Luv Sinha’s House Of Creativity. The event is all set to take place at Rraaj Gharana with Yogesh Salla co-hosting the event.

For the unversed, Monsoon clouds are personified by Varuna, India’s beloved rain God. From an aesthetic perspective, artistes have always been inspired by the divine energy of monsoons and the masterly elements of Varuna’s spirit of ecological harmony during the beautiful rains. At Rraj Gharana too, this idea is rooted in their design philosophy. The idea of water through its varied forms and stages, reminds us about the importance of conserving, protecting, and sharing our heritage. Luv Sinha's 'House of Creativity' has brought together the abundant beauty of contemporary art by showcasing contemporary Indian artists - Nehha Kandhari, Sarika Mehta, Kedar DK, Kabir Hirani, Gautam Bansal and Shalaka Patil. 

As mentioned earlier, Rraaj Gharana Gems & Jewels is the venue for Varuna and the event is set to take place on 15th and 16th September, 2023 from 12:00PM onwards. Regarding the initiative, Luv Sinha says,

"I am genuinely very excited for this going forward and when it comes to supporting art work and independent artistes, House Of Creativity has always been ahead of others. Varuna is indeed a unique concept as artistes have always been inspired by monsoon. I am looking forward to the artiste community coming together for this to promote and encourage contemporary art in the best way possible. I am all positive about it!"

On the work front, after the gigantic success of Gadar 2, Luv Sinha has other interesting projects in the pipeline, the announcements of which will happen soon. Stay tuned for more updates.
 

