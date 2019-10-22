News

Luv Tyagi and Krissann Baretto are out of MTV Ace of Space 2!!

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
22 Oct 2019 06:50 PM

Yes, you read that right! Love triangles, muddled equation and feuds are scaling up by the day intriguing the audience in every episode of  MTV Ace of Space 2. Just a week away from the finale, the show has taken an unexpected and surprising twist spoiling the game for all. In a sudden turn of events, this episode will witness Luv Tyagi and Krissann Baretto bidding adieu to the show, leaving their fans upset. Luv Tyagi exists the show due to a shoulder injury while Krissann Baretto exits the house for a family emergency.

Before exiting the show Luv said, "I entered the house with a very straight strategy, with no game plan. My journey on Ace of space 2 was amazing. Mere shoulder mein pehle se joh injury thi that was creating a lot of problems due to which I was losing tasks and it was somewhere disturbing me because when you can win and your health is a big disadvantage in it. And, hence I decided to leave the show because for me winning is more important than losing because of my health.”

