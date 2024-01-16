Luxurious! Bigg Boss 17 contestant Anurag Dobhal buys a lavish Lamborghini Huracan valued at ₹5 Crore; Know here more!

Anurag told his fans and followers of the news via his Instagram handle. He wrote, "Ek Aur Sapna Poora Honey Jaara Hai. Lamborghini Huracan. #lamborghini #huracan #theuk07rider."
Anurag Dobhal

MUMBAI: Anurag Dobhal, popularly known as UK07 Rider, was shockingly eliminated from Bigg Boss 17 after receiving the majority of votes from the housemates against him. The YouTuber recently bought a brand-new, luxurious Lamborghini Huracan for himself.

Anurag disclosed following his removal from Bigg Boss 17 that he has considered self-harm. In a video called "Bigg Boss 17 and Salman Khan Exposed - The Untold Truth," which he posted to his YouTube account, he revealed some more startling revelations from his journeys.

It was alleged that Anurag had no access for his phone and was not permitted to speak with his relatives. He stated, "When I was there for two days, I had suicidal thoughts. I was thinking, what have I done, that I am still going through this.” The YouTuber claimed that the show primarily highlighted their favorite competitors and those from whom they might be able to obtain future favors.

"I realized this, and in the very first week, I told others that they would show us only as entertainers and not as winners. And I was proved right," he concluded.

Anurag Dobhal was one of the contestants on Bigg Boss 17 who has been made to seem foolish. A motorcycle-riding vlogger who nicknames his followers "Bro Sena" and goes by the moniker "The UK07 Rider" Among his followers, "Jinhe pata hai unhe pata hai" is a well-known pickline.

