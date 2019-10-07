Luxury budget items or letters from loved ones, what will the contestants choose?

MUMBAI: While the audience is aware it is no eliminations week, it's still a mystery for the housemates. While Koena and Dalljiet are left on a cliffhanger, anticipating their fate in the show, host Salman Khan is in a mood for some fun. He makes an entry grooving to ‘Janam Samjha Karo’. Affected by Salman Khan’s words in the previous days' episode, Aarti Singh is still trying to untangle the mixed signals and is seen opening up to Devoleena and Paras. Keeping the entertainment at its peak, Abuji’s choose to cringe, which wins him the title of Dhinchak Pooja of the house.



Salman further turns to address the rationing issue and cracks a whip on Shehnaz for her poor management skills and gives her advice to do her job better. But in no time it turns into a laughter riot thanks to Shehnaz and her quirkiness. Furthermore, Salman adds more drama to the madness and reads out a letter of love, complain and warning written by the housemates for each other.



Next up, comes the moment that the contestants have been waiting for, a task that gave them an outlet to speak out and burst the ' gubbara ' of misconceptions that their housemates have about themselves, a way to lash out on their dislikes by bursting out their target’s ‘ galatfahmi ka gubbara ’. A range of fights, confrontations, dislikes and allegations revealed the softer and tougher sides of each one present in the house. Siddhartha Dey being the most targeted and disliked in the house finds a supporter in Shehnaz as she takes a stand for him during the task.



For the first time this season, Salman reveals the ‘Sultani Akhada’ of the house. Sidharth Shukla and Siddhartha Dey are the chosen ones to take the challenge. Much to everyone's delight Hina Khan introduces the new supermarket of the house to the contestants but again, it's not as easy as it sounds. Each contestant is given the choice of one product from the market that they can choose but if they do, they sacrifice a message from their loved one.



Paras and Devoleena choose food over personal messages, while Aarti breaks down after listening to brother Krushna Abhishek's voice.



Relieving the contestants of the eliminations this week, Salman Khan pushes them into the second week of tasks, fun, drama, emotions, and nominations.