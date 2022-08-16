Lying to her father and getting the lead role, Ayushi Khurana on her struggle

Actress Ayushi Khurana has all the reasons to cheer up as she got an opportunity for the first time to play a lead role in the TV show 'Ajooni.

MUMBAI: Actress Ayushi Khurana has all the reasons to cheer up as she got an opportunity for the first time to play a lead role in the TV show 'Ajooni.

The 'Mann Sundar' actress, who is seen playing the role of Ajooni in the show shares how she lied to her father to fulfil her dreams.

She reveals: "I was 17 years old when I lied to my father and came to Mumbai to try my luck in acting. I told him that I'll be doing a course and come back when it's done. But I had no contacts and nobody was familiar with this industry."

"That's how my struggle began where I found myself completely lost and had to figure out things on my own. I was asked to do things that didn't support my morals so I returned back to my hometown."

In the show as well her character is of a very strong and intelligent girl, who despite all the odds tries to excel in her life.

She went on to share her journey, saying: "I then went to Bengaluru for my graduation and started modelling in that city. That's how I started taking baby steps towards my passion in acting and gradually found myself acting and giving auditions. I also explained to my father about my knack in acting and how I didn't want to look back and regret not trying."

Ayushu shares that her father has given her full support: "He supported me unconditionally and today he is very proud of me. Everyday he anticipates eagerly in the evening that I'll come up with the show �Ajooni' which gives me immense happiness," she concludes.

'Ajooni' will be airing soon on Star Bharat.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 08/16/2022 - 10:15

