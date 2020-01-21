Maa Saraswati taking lessons to learn Veena to teach Maa Vaishnavi in the show Vaishno Devi

MUMBAI: The recently launched new Mytho show ‘Jag Jaanani Maa Vaishno Devi - Kahani Mata Rani Ki’ on Star Bharat is being well liked by the audience. In this show many secrets of Maa Vaishno Devi are revealed. How was the mother born? What is the purpose of his birth on earth? Why has she called Papanashini? Why the mother's bhandara is offered and why they are offered kheer and why is Jagrata performed? Viewers are getting answers to all these questions with the help of this show. In this upcoming track, the answer to the most important question is going to be given to the audience, as why is Mata Vaishno Devi is called as Jyotanwali?

In the upcoming track of the show Vaishnavi meets with the three devi’s and learns their knowledge. Meanwhile, Manisha Rawat, who is essaying the role of Maa Saraswati is learning Veena for an upcoming track. The actress has shared her interest for the love of music and is really excited to play this role.

When spoken to the talented actress she said, “I always feel privileged to play the role of Maa Saraswati who is known for so many things. And now that I got this opportunity to play Veena, I took this as an opportunity to learn something new. In the upcoming track I will be teaching Vaishnavi to play Veena. I thought to learn it by myself at least the basics to have that knowledge.”

To know more about the actress……