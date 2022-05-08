#MaAn Goals: Anupamaa and Anuj's ROMANTIC DANCE is sure to leave you lovestruck

Anupama will tell Anuj that she wouldn’t go to the Shah family a place where he and little Anu cry. Well, with Vanraj not allowing Pakhi and Anupama to come close to each other the relationship fades away.

Anupamaa-Anuj

MUMBAI : Two years and Anupamaa hasn't left the top shelf of the TRP ratings, the performances are indeed breathtaking and extremely relatable. Anupamaa is the most loved show on television right now, with TRPs of nothing less than 3.0 on a weekly basis. Its gripping storyline and mind-blasting twists keep the audience glued to their screens. Fans and viewers have connected to Anupamaa so profoundly that they do not miss even a single episode of the show.

Currently,  little Anu will request Anuj and Anupama that she would want to go to the Shah house and she would want to tie Rakhi to Toshu and Samar. Both Anuj and Anupama are in a fix and don’t know what to tell little Anu and that’s when Anuj tells her that both Samar and Toshu are busy and they wouldn’t come. On the other hand, Barkha and Ankush are worried about what announcement would Anuj make and that would worry her and Anuj overhears them and just smiles. Well, it will be interesting to see what announcement would Anuj make and how would Barkha and Ankush take it.

We will soon witness a romantic dance between MaAn and you wouldn't want to miss out on the love-filled stills from their performance:

Well, now the upcoming episode shall have a major twist where we will see Samar completely shifts to Kapadia's place with Anupamaa as he reveals that what the Shahs did with her was not right and he doesn't want to stay with them, instead he is here for Anupamaa and shall always support her above everyone. This change in Samar shall bring a major storm for Shah Parivaar.

