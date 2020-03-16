#MaAn Goals! Anupamaa and Anuj's tea party spells mature love BOLD AND CLEAR to the fans

Mumbai: Two years and Anupamaa hasn't left the top shelf of the TRP ratings, the performances are indeed breathtaking and extremely relatable. Anupamaa is the most loved show on television right now, with TRPs of nothing less than 3.0 on a weekly basis. Its gripping storyline and mind-blasting twists keep the audience glued to their screens. Fans and viewers have connected to Anupamaa so profoundly that they do not miss even a single episode of the show.

Currently, in the show, Anuj tells Pakhi she is free to stay with them, but Anupama is uncomfortable. Meanwhile, Vanraj goes to pick her up from college and panics when she isn't there! Later, Adhik goes to get Pakhi's stuff at Shah's house and Vanraj loses it. Vanraj shows up at the Kapadia house in a massive rage.

We recently saw the cutest Tea-Party in the show between Anuj and Anupamaa, well they have always had a unique way of expressing their love to each other and yet again they have shown a new way. Check it out:

In the upcoming, After a long-drawn-out argument where everyone fights, Pakhi takes a major decision and leaves the house but threatens Anupama as she goes. She will be back in the house and then Anupama won't ever be able to make her leave again. Anupama reels from the incident with Pakhi while Vanraj and Pakhi make up at the Shah house.

