#MaAnKiShaadi: Anuj and Anupamaa have a cosmic relationship with the number 19; Deets inside

Kavya tells Vanraj that during their wedding, Anu made sure to make him reach the mandap instead of a police station and hence he should return the favour by attending her wedding.
Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Tue, 05/17/2022 - 15:16
Anuj-anupa

MUMBAI : Anupamaa is the most loved show on television right now, with TRPs of nothing less than 3.0 on a weekly basis. Its gripping storyline and mind-blasting twists keep the audience glued to their screens. Fans and viewers have connected to Anupamaa so profoundly that they do not miss even a single episode of the show.

Also read: Unbelievable! Take a sneak peek of the drastic transformation of your favourite star cast of Star Plus’ ‘Anupamaa’

#MaAnKiShaadi has turned into the biggest festival on television currently, fans are not only sending wishes and love but we see Leela and Vanraj still trying to stop the wedding and create issues. The show has always been on the top stall with the TRP Ratings, fans are in love with #MaAn's love story.

MaAn's wedding is all set to happen and the fans reveal that there is a major connection between the number 13 and MaAn as it is their luckiest number, on 19th March he had announced his wedding and in the journey of two months on 19th May he will get married to his love Anupamaa, for whom he waited for 26 long years. 

Check out the post: 

Currently, Kavya tells Vanraj that during their wedding, Anu made sure to make him reach the mandap instead of a police station and hence he should return the favour by attending her wedding. Vanraj gets into deep thought. Anuj and Anu get ready as bride and groom and are all set to tie the knot.

Also read: OMG! Anupama: Samar does not support Anupama's decision

For more exciting updates, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com
 

Rajan Shahi Rupali Ganguly Sudhanshu Pandey Madalsa Sharma Alpana Buch Paras Kalnawat Anagha Bhosale Nidhi Shah Ashish Mehrotra Muskan Bamne Anupamaa Gaurav Khanna Aneri Vajani StarPlus TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Shruti Sampat's picture

About Author

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Tue, 05/17/2022 - 15:16

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Imlie: Love is the Air! Aryan saves Imlie from Jyoti’s conspiracy
MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the most successful shows on television and has done well on the TRP charts since it hit the...
Fanaa – Ishq Mein Marjawan 3: Must Watch! Agastya beats up Yug, Meera points a gun at Bulbul
MUMBAI: Colors TV's Fanaa - Ishq Mein Marjawan is a much loved daily soap. Owing to its intriguing and gripping plot,...
Bhagya Lakshmi: What! Rishi, Lakshmi, and Malishka to dance together during the engagement ceremony of Rishi and Malishka
MUMBAI: Zee TV’s Bhagya Lakshmi has been highly appreciated by the masses from the time of its launch. The show stars...
Sirf Tum: What! Ranveer thinks about Ansh and Suhani together, Riya bursts out at Suhani
MUMBAI: Colors TV’s popular show ‘Sirf Tum’ is ruling hearts. It is gearing up for some major twists and turns in the...
Sasural Simar Ka 2 is a much-loved show. The upcoming episode is set to unfold some interesting twists and turns.
MUMBAI: In the upcoming episode, Reema introduces herself as Dhami’s first cousin and digs out the details of the...
EXCLUSIVE! Avantika Hundal opens up on taking a negative role in Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye, shares getting hate comments on social media and much more
MUMBAI: Popular TV actress Avantika Hundal has recently entered Sony TV's show Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye. The actress is...
Recent Stories
Ketki Chitale
Big development! Police seize Ketki Chitale's electronics for evidence
Latest Video