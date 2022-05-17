MaAnKiShaadi: Anuj and Anupamaa have a cosmic relationship with the number 19; Deets inside

MUMBAI : Anupamaa is the most loved show on television right now, with TRPs of nothing less than 3.0 on a weekly basis. Its gripping storyline and mind-blasting twists keep the audience glued to their screens. Fans and viewers have connected to Anupamaa so profoundly that they do not miss even a single episode of the show.

#MaAnKiShaadi has turned into the biggest festival on television currently, fans are not only sending wishes and love but we see Leela and Vanraj still trying to stop the wedding and create issues. The show has always been on the top stall with the TRP Ratings, fans are in love with #MaAn's love story.

MaAn's wedding is all set to happen and the fans reveal that there is a major connection between the number 13 and MaAn as it is their luckiest number, on 19th March he had announced his wedding and in the journey of two months on 19th May he will get married to his love Anupamaa, for whom he waited for 26 long years.

#AnujKapadia announced #MaAnKiShaadi, standing on the top of a water tank in full view of the community, exactly 2 months back!



That was 19th March. On 19th May, he is going to fulfill it COMPLETELY and make his #Anupamaa HIS ONLY



What is a man if not his word? pic.twitter.com/8Azt7ytaXG — (@AajKiRadha) May 17, 2022

Currently, Kavya tells Vanraj that during their wedding, Anu made sure to make him reach the mandap instead of a police station and hence he should return the favour by attending her wedding. Vanraj gets into deep thought. Anuj and Anu get ready as bride and groom and are all set to tie the knot.

