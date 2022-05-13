#MaAnKiShaadi! Anupamaa gives a pleasant surprise to Anuj on their Haldi Ceremony, check out!

Anuj inviting his VVIP guests who surely praise and congratulate him on his wedding but are quite shocked to meet Anupama.
MaAnKiShaadi

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar is back with yet another update from the telly-world. Anupamaa has been one of the most adored shows on television; its gripping storyline and contemporary themes educate the audiences about different issues, from domestic violence and live-in relationships to familial bonds.      

As we have seen preparations for Anuapamaa and Anuj are all set to get married and fans have witnessed a series of ceremonies from mehendi to haldi. Likewise the upcoming track will feature amazing performances by Anupamaa aka Rupali Ganguly which surprises Anuj aka Gaurav. Take a look at the video 

 

Meanwhile in the show will see that, Anuj is inviting his VVIP guests who will surely praise and congratulate him on his wedding but are quite shocked to meet Anupamaa.

Now, it would be interesting to watch how once again Anuj will defend Anupamaa from their taunts.

It would be interesting to know what happens next in the show.

Latest Video