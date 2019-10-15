Maaya fame Veer Aryan to enter Bigg Boss 13?

MUMBAI: Colors' Bigg Boss 13 began a couple of weeks ago, and there are already many controversies surrounding it.



From house fights and discussions on what should be made in the kitchen, everyone has a strong point of view. Moreover, the brewing romance between Shehnaaz Gill and Paras Chhabra at first and now Siddharth Shukla is grabbing many eyeballs. The reality series even featured in the top 20 list on the TRP charts.



The show's first eviction has already taken place: Dalljiet Kaur and Koena Mitra were evicted. And if sources are to be believed, the content will get all the more meatier with the entry of Veer Aryan.



Popular for his role in Bollywood film Bhoomi and web series Maaya: Slave of Her Desires by Vikram Bhatt and ALTBalaji's BOSS: Baap of Special Services, Veer is also a known dancer in the industry. Apparently, he will be making an entry in the Bigg Boss house.



We tried calling the actor but could not establish contact.



Keep reading this space for more updates.