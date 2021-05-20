Madalsa aka Kavya and Paras aka Samar of Anupama go the Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan way

MUMBAI: Anupama is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and topping the BARC ratings every week.

The audiences are loving the performance of Rupali and Sudhanshu as Anupama and Vanraj. They connect to the storyline and the characters.

Viewers like the fact that every character in the serial is relatable, and the actors do justice to them.

One of the main reasons the show is so successful is because of the camaraderie and the good friendship that the star cast has with each other, which can be seen in the number of BTS videos and photos that are shared by the cast on social media.

Paras who essays the role of Samar in the serial is the youngest on the sets of the show. He is fun loving and keeps giving fans a glimpse of what’s happening on the sets of the show.

Recently, he shared a video of Samar and Kavya dancing to the tunes of Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan on the sets of the show.

In the video, Samar is mesmerized with Kavya’s beauty. He wrote, "Manwa Laage with the most beautiful girl on the sets of Anupama, Sorry Mr. Shah.”

Well, its good to see the cast having some fun time in spite of the tough schedules that they have.

What do you think of this fun filled video of Madalsa and Paras?

