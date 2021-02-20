Maddam Sir to go under a timeslot change with the launch of Jijaji Chhat Parr Koii Hai

MUMBAI: Sony SAB is all set to roll out the second season of Jijaji Chhat Par Hai which is titled as Jijaji Chhat Parr Koii Hai. The show is produced by Benaifer Kohli under her banner Edit II.

As reported exclusively by us, the show will continue to star Hiba Nawab in the lead role while Shubhashish Jha has been roped in to play the male lead.

We also informed our viewers about Soma Rathod, Anup Upadhyay, Rashmi Bawa, and Feroz Khan being retained while Sumit Arora and Jitu Shivhare become the new members to join the cast.

As per the latest development, we hear that the show will go on air from 8 March taking away the time slot of Maddam Sir at 10pm. However, Maddam Sir has got a new time slot i.e. 10.30pm.

Jijaji Chhat Par Koi Hai will have an eerie flavour this time. The show will revolve around a dispute of two families over a haunted property.

Edit II also produces Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain and Happu Ki Ultan Paltan on &TV.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for more updates!