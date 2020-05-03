“Maddam Sir is a milestone for our friendship”, said Gulki Joshi and Yukti Kapoor from Sony SAB’s Maddam Sir

MUMBAI: Sony SAB’s light-hearted values driven show Maddam Sir has kept the viewers entertained with an amazing mix of talented actors who take the viewers on an exciting journey of four unique women police officers. The actors who had recently started shooting for the show, have been missing their sets and co-stars. However, understanding the seriousness of the current situation, they have been taking all safety measures and urge their fans to do the same and stay home.

Gulki Joshi, playing the role of Haseena Mallik and Yukti Kapoor, playing the role of Karishma Singh in Sony SAB’s Maddam Sir, share a rather complex relationship on screen but in real life, these two beauties are inseparable. Talking about their journey so far and the things they miss about each other, Gulki and Yukti spilled some details about their friendship that bloomed on the sets of Maddam Sir.

Gulki aka Maddam Mallika while sharing about her bond with Yukti Kapoor, said, “When I first met Yukti I didn’t know that she would become one of my closest friends. I would describe our bond as something that was instantly created when we met. Now that we are not shooting, I miss pranking her every now and then. Yukti is the most innocent one on the set who always falls prey to our pranks. Keeping jokes aside, as a friend, I really admire how soft spoken Yukti is. She is a woman with clear thoughts and doesn’t get confused so easily. As an artist, she is extremely hardworking and no matter how uncomfortable the circumstance is during the shoot, she will always find a way to execute things with a smile on her face.”

Yukti Kapoor adding to Gulki’s response said, “Gulki and I share similar thoughts and beliefs in life which made it very easy for me to connect with her. So, during our first meet, I knew that we are in this friendship for a long haul. As an artist, I am learning a lot from Gulki. I can’t wait to go back to the set and have our daily ritual of having a great conversation over snacks and tea. We both have a great understanding of each other’s lives and it has a strong impact on our friendship. While we have our moments of serious conversations, we are a bunch of co-actors who keep cracking jokes and enjoy every moment on the set.”

Talking about the most important moment in their journey, Gulki said, “The one moment that we both cherish is when we saw our hoardings for Maddam Sir across Mumbai and I was overwhelmed out of joy. Watching me in tears, Yukti also got emotional and started crying because I feel we both felt the joy of being a part of Maddam Sir and it was a beautiful milestone of our friendship.”