This made Farnaz Shetty play Rohit's ex Raima in Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum

MUMBAI: Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum is currently one of the most popular television shows. It features Dipika Kakar and Karan V Grover in the lead roles. The show will soon see Farnaz Shetty’s entry.



Farnaz, who is best known for her character as Gunjan Ek Veer Ki Ardaas...Veera alongside Shivin Narang, will be playing the role of Raima, Karan's onscreen ex. In an interview with Times of India, the actor opened up on her entry in the show. She said that as per storyline, Karan and her character lose touch after an accident. Raima who was in a coma gets her consciousness after four years. She also revealed that her entry in Rohit's life will take place at a very important juncture. She also said that her decision to take up the role was on the basis of storyline and makers of the show. She also spoke about the uncanny coincidence of herself joining any show mid-way. "Yes, I have joined every show midway, but that doesn’t bother me anymore. Having said that, it does take considerable time to establish your character on an ongoing show,” she said.