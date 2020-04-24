Made a mistake: Rashami Desai admits on live chat

MUMBAI: Rashami Desai and Arhaan Khan are all over the internet. The two were rumoured to be seeing each other before BB13, and Rashami has finally accepted it. These days the two are making headlines for Rashami’s bank statements getting leaked where one can see big amounts transferred to Arhaan’s account. Just last evening, Rashami went LIVE from her Instagram page to spill the beans on what exactly went wrong between the two.

The actress in her live confessed to being into a relationship with Arhaan. As she mentioned, 'Yes we were in a relationship and we stayed together for months and in midst of that we have shared a lot of details with each other. Yes I loved somebody not knowing anything about his past and details related to him. I trusted him but I didn't know that I would have to pay such a big price for it. That I will be asked to give proofs. I was emotionally involved. Whatever I have done for my loved ones I really don't need to advertise. But today I would like to mention If someone gives you a house to stay, (funds) to shop, a lifestyle and shares staff with you it is a big deal. When to make someone grow (in their career) you do things which you don't want to is again a big deal. I am a self made girl and have not taken anything from anybody. I helped and people are shameless to accept it. So I don't owe any explanation to them. Yes I was hurt when I got to know but now I am over it.'

She also added, 'When I came out of Bigg Boss 13 house I got to know more shocking realities around him. Maine tab bhi tumhare bare mein galat nahi bola. Show ke dauran bhi kabhi galat nahi bola to ab kyun bolungi. Bolne ke liye to mere pass bhi bhaut kuch hai. But main bolna nahi chahungi. Agar band kamre mein ki gayi baatien bahar aati hai to uske chithde udte hain. And honestly, I have lot of things to do like my chat show is on, I am doing Naagin 4 and I have my own production house to take care of. So main in chhoti chizo mein kyun ghusu'.

While concluding the live, the actress said those who know her are with her. 'I don't need to justify anything to them. And I am really lucky that so many people love and admire me. Main koi bechari nahi hoon main apne aap aur apne asulo ki bani hui hoon. Maine pyaar kiya vo meri galti thi mujhe nahi pata tha pyaar mein girkar logo ko ye sabse bhi guzarna padta hai.'

Credits: SpotboyE