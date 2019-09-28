Madhuri Dixit and Salman Khan to give viewers a sneak peek into the Bigg Boss House

MUMBAI: The second season of Dance Deewane will come to an end tonight, with the grand finale episode set to air tonight 9 pm on COLORS. After three months of hard work, dedication and showcasing the deewangi for dance, 6 finalists from 3 generations will battle it out for the ultimate winning title. The contestants, who are currently in the running to nab the winner's trophy, are Paramdeep Singh, Vishal Sonkar, Mehul Mehta, Sneha Adapawar, Om Shubham Mohapatra, and Tweesha and Vihan.



The grand finale will witness some breathtaking dances from the finalists and will also welcome superstar and unprecedented host of Bigg Boss, Salman Khan. He will join the judges Madhuri Dixit, Shashank Khaitan, and Tushar Kalia to celebrate the journey of the finalists of the show. Salman will also announce and award the winner of the show. Not only this, Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit will give an exclusive sneak peek into the exquisite Bigg Boss house, as the show will launch on Sunday, 29th September at 9 pm. Filled with reminiscence, the duo will unveil the different parts of the house while dancing to some of their popular songs Pehla Pehla Pyaar Hai and Dekha Hai Pehli Baar.



As the top contenders from all the three generations set their sights on the trophy, the last big night, who will win the trophy and prove the ultimate Dance Deewana?