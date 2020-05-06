Madhuri Dixit back as judge on 'Dance Deewane'

MUMBAI: Madhuri Dixit will be back as a judge on reality TV, when she returns on the new season of "Dance Deewane".

Keeping the quarantine period in mind, she has urged dance enthusiasts to pick any corner of their homes and record a video to showcase their dancing talent.

"I'm truly honoured that we have been able to bring back another season of 'Dance Deewane'. It's true that dance has always been my stressbuster. It helps elevate one's mood and I'm sure it is also keeping millions across the country motivated during these tough times," said Madhuri referring to the nationwide lockdown due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"But don't let this lockdown deter you. Keep your spirits high and let dance be the form of expression. If you have the passion for dance and the determination to succeed, pick a corner of your house and send us a video of your dancing talent as I'm excited and eager to witness India's 'deewangi' (craze) for dance, once again," she added.

The auditions have begun virtually. Madhuri recently kickstarted the audition phase by shooting the season's first promo from home.

The third season of the dance-based reality show will also have filmmaker Shashank Khaitan and choregrapher Tushar Kalia as judges.

Arjun Bijlani returns as the host for the new season.

SOURCE : IANS



