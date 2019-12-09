News

Madhuri Dixit Nene to make her digital debut on Netflix with Karan Johar’s production

MUMBAI: Netflix, the world’s leading streaming entertainment service today announced that the incredible, timeless actor Madhuri Dixit Nene as the lead actor for an upcoming series in association with Dharmatic. The series will be helmed by showrunner Sri Rao and Creatively Produced by Karan Johar.

Madhuri as confirmed that she will be soon seen on Netflix. The actress said that she has always been a fan of Netflix which is why she chose to produce her first series on it.  She also said that Karan Johar and his team is like family and she got this opportunity to play the protagonist in this series that’s produced by both Netflix and Dramatic and she is excited and can’t wait to shoot for the series. This series is entertaining, riveting, and yet heartwarming.

