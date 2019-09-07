Madhuri Dixit organizes a special engagement party for Mehul

COLORS' Dance Deewane is much more than just a dance reality show and has proved to be a platform where the contestants and judges have a strong bond, just like a family. Few weeks back Mehul Mehta revealed that he had a girlfriend and whom he would love to propose. Post that the judges helped Mehul propose Hemali in the most romantic way possible.

Recently Dance Deewane was celebrating Shaadi special episode. Little did Mehul know that his dream to marry his girlfriend Hemali would come true on Dance Deewane. Dance Deewane family planned a special welcome for the families of the bride and groom. It was an emotional moment when Mehul's mother expressed her happiness to find a life partner like Hemali for her son.

Madhuri Dixit, Shashank Khaitan and Tushar Kalia along with special guest Remo Dsouza was also part of this celebration where they danced on ‘Waha Waha Ramji’ and ‘ Aaj ki Party Meri Taraf Se’. After much funfare, both Mehul and Hemali exchanged rings and promised to have each other's back and stand by each other in sickness and in health. It was truly a dream come true moment for both of them.