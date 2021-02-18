Madhuri Dixit vows to play cupid for Tushar Kalia, Dharmesh Yelande, and Raghav Juyal at the launch of COLORS’ Dance Deewane!

MUMBAI: COLORS’ marquee dance reality show Colgate and Maruti Suzuki presents Dance Deewane was launched amidst much fanfare and celebration with exhilarating performances by the judges and contestants in a much exciting dance carnival style!

Madhuri Dixit along with her co-judges Tushar Kalia, Dharmesh Yelande, and host Raghav Juyal left everyone speechless not just with their killer moves and exceptional performances but with their words as well during a press launch.

At her witty best, Madhuri was fielding questions in her style! After knowing that all the three guys were single, Madhuri vowed to find a date for them as she said, “All three of these wonderful young men are famous and single and I am sure that I will find a match for them through the course of this show! I will look for someone who matches all 36 gunns, and only then will I decide!”

Dance Deewane is definitely back with a bang. Launched with a grand dance carnival on a breathtaking ferry ride celebrating dance that included some extravagant performances, mesmerizing view, and of course never-ending entertainment. And a new season where contestants from across three generations will dance in single, pairs, and even trios to celebrate dance as they compete for the champions trophy!

