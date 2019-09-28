Madhuri recreates iconic ‘Didi Tera Dewar Deewana’ moment with Salman on Bigg Boss 13

MUMBAI: While we are gladly waiting for the popular reality TV show Bigg Boss 13 to première tomorrow on 29 September 2019, buzz is that the makers shot some key portions of the premiere episode today (September 27) including Salman Khan’s house tour. But, Madhuri joining Salman in the house tour will be the key highlight of the show.

In a fresh promo, Madhuri can be seen in a sunshine yellow saree walking hand-in-hand with a very dapper Salman. She is awestruck by the interiors and the setting. She tells Salman the house is extremely beautiful. They move to the kitchen, which Madhuri calls as the ‘political capital’ of the house. It is where the maximum fights between the contestants take place.

Salman and Madhuri then recreate their hit sequence from Hum Aapke Hain Koun! and even dance to their popular number from Saajan. The promo shows them having fun with each other and even grooving to some of Salman’s favourite numbers.



Their house tour will be shown exclusively in the Dance Deewane Grand Finale tomorrow (September 28). Take a look at the fun promo.

Jab @BeingSalmanKhan aur @MadhuriDixit ne kiya #BiggBoss13 ka ghar visit, har corner mein lagaya dance wala twist. Dekhiye inhe on #DanceDeewane2 finale, tomorrow at 8 PM!



Dekhiye #BB13, 29th September se raat 9 baje aur har Mon-Fri 10.30 baje! #DD2Finale #SalmanKhan @Vivo_India pic.twitter.com/X9LwVaB6AR — Bigg Boss (@BiggBoss) September 27, 2019

This time the house has been constructed in Film City, unlike the previous seasons.

The BB 13 house has a contemporary feel. It’s quite flamboyant as purple and pink are the predominant colours. There are graffitis and wall paintings which lend it a quirky touch.

It has been designed by renowned design expert and Bollywood art director Omung Kumar.

Talking about the house, he had earlier said, “I’m extremely excited for our contestants and viewers as we open the doors of our Bigg Boss Museum. We’ve very carefully crafted each wall with elements that reflect contestants’ ideologies that exemplify the game and its rules. There’s a wall with caricatures of different emotions that denote various shades of a person and the roles they will play through their days of lock-in, hoping to be victorious. The house becomes a home for them and therefore we have balanced out quirky modules with hush toned furniture and bright lighting that will also boost moods and amplify the set-up well.”

Well, we can’t wait to watch the entire episode and see Madhuri and Salman Khan bringing back Hum Aapke Hain Kaun moments.

(Source: Times of India)