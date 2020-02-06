Madhurima Tuli bags Yash Patnaik’s Ishq Mein Marjawan 2

MUMBAI: Everyday our news desk opens to a fresh set of news which not only informs its readers but also surprises with the piece of news from the entertainment industry. And staying true to our promise, we are back again with yet another interesting update from the Television world.

TellyChakkar.com has laid its hands on an important piece of information which will surely excite the viewers. According to our credible sources, actress Madhurima Tuli of Chandrakanta and Bigg Boss 13 fame has bagged Yash Patnaik’s next under his production house Beyond Dreams.

The makers of popular path breaking shows like Sadda Haq, Kuch Rang Pyaar Ke Aise Bhi and Ishq Mein Marjawan is rolling out the second season of their popular thriller show Ishq Mein Marjawan for which they have zeroed upon Madhurima for an important role.

Ishq Mein Marjawan 2 has Helly Shah and Vishal Vashishtha as leads.

Madhurima gained immense popularity with her performances in shows like Kumkum Bhagya and Chandrakanta. Her stints in reality shows like Nach Baliye and Bigg Boss 13 were remarkable for which she not only raised many eyebrows but also gained support and fan’s love.

We couldn’t connect with Madhurima for a comment.

