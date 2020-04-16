Madhurima Tuli makes her TikTok debut!

MUMBAI: Television actress Madhurima Tuli, who played the lead in Colors’ Chandrakanta — Ek Mayavi Prem Gaatha and gained immense popularity with her stay in Bigg Boss 13. Along with gaining accolades, the actress managed to hog all the limelight in the show with her constant fights with ex-beau Vishal Aditya Singh.

Since, the entire world population has quarantined themselves with the outbreak of Coronavirus they are keeping their fans engaged with fun videos.

Madhurima has taken the entertainment level notch higher as she has made her debut on TikTok. She made the announcement of the news on her Instagram handle and also shared her TikTok ID for her fans.

Take a look at Madhurima's first TikTok video!