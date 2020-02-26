Madhurima Tuli opens-up on her failed love story with Vishal Aditya Singh

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar has been on forefront reporting exclusively about Zee TV celebrating ‘love’ by showcasing two hours special episode featuring romantic performances by TV actors. This special episode will be called Salaam-E-Ishq.

We already mentioned about post their stint in Bigg Boss 13, ex-lovers Vishal Aditya Singh and Madhurima Tuli will be part of this special episode. The duo will perform on a romantic dance number.

According to our sources, Vishal and Madhurima were quite cordial on the stage and gave a fantastic performance. We also hear that Rithvik Dhanjani and Paritosh Tripathi, who are also part of this special episode, interacted with Vishal and Madhurima on stage and they both took a promise that they won’t disrespect each other.

Vishal also went on to say that some love stories are unsuccessful and ours is one of them.

Salaam-E-Ishq will also feature Zee TV actors along popular stars namely Krystle Dsouza, Prince Narula, Yuvika Choudhary and others.

Viewers can look forward to watching Salaam-E-Ishq on 29 February at 6.30pm.