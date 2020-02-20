News

Madhurima Tuli to star in a web series post Bigg Boss?

20 Feb 2020

MUMBAI: Mahurima Tuli, who was last seen as a contestant in the Bigg Boss house, grabbed the headlines when she had a solid fight with ex-boyfriend Vishal Aditya Singh.

Post her stint in Bigg Boss the actress will be seen in Colors' Ishq Ishq Mein Marjawan, and now media reports suggest that she will be doing a web series named Avrodh.

Avrodh is a web series based on the lines of Uri (that’s what the reports suggest) starring Amit Sadh in the lead role.

Now much is known about the series and her role.

We are sure Madhurima fans are excited to see her in this series. 

 

