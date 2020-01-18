Madhurima Tuli, Vishal Aditya Singh, Arti Singh or Shefali Jariwala : Who should be eliminated from Bigg Boss 13?

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 is riding high on success. The show is being appreciated a lot and has become the talk of the town and the credit goes to the spectacular line-up of contestants and the drama, twists and entertainment that they are providing.

While the highlight of this week is contestants meeting their family members, Vishal and Madhurima’s fight has also raised many eyebrows. Several contestants have sided up with Vishal in the fight while some feel Madhurima Tuli crossed her limits by hitting Vishal with a pan.

The entire house has been nominated for eviction this week. Although reports suggest that Madhurima Tuli has been thrown out of the house because of her violent behaviour. The four contestants who needs to buckle up and can easily be pointed out in the bottom four are Madhurima Tuli, Vishal Aditya Singh, Arti Singh or Shefali Jariwala.

