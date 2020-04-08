Madhurima Tuli's video will make you want to break into a dance!

MUMBAI: Madhurima Tuli is well known for her role of Tanu in Kumkum Bhagya. But she gained a massive fan following after her stint in Bigg Boss 13. Ever since she entered the house as a wild-card entrant, she set the house on fire with her love-hate relationship with her ex Vishal Aditya Singh. One incident that grabbed eyeballs was when she spanked Vishal with a pan.

Recently, the actress shared a throwback video of herself dancing on the tunes of Dil Chori song from Sonu Ke Titu Sweety, where she is seen wearing a gorgeous pista green wedding lehenga. Her dance moves are simply amazing.

She captioned it saying, 'Some #bts fun...#throwback Oh ho the camerawomen is demanding courtesy and why shouldn’t she. My bad!! @shruti_badjatya Styled by - @nehaadhvikmahajan.'

