Madness Machayenge - India Ko Hasayenge : Ace choreographer Geeta Kapur and Anu Malik to grace the show- Exclusive

Machayenge - India Ko Hasayenge is a new reality show and it began just two weeks back and the audience have given it a thumbs up, as per sources Geeta Kapur and Anu Malik will be gracing the show.
Madness Machayenge

MUMBAI: Machayenge - India Ko Hasayenge is a new comedy reality show that has launched on Sony Television a week ago and the serial has been accepted by the audience and given a thumbs up.

The show promises a riotous mix of varied formats that will have you rolling on the floor.

Huma Qureshi is the Madness ki Malkin and Harsh Gujral is the host of the show.

The show is produced by Optimystix Entertainment India Pvt Ltd.

The show is about side-splitting stand-up routines to uproarious gags and skits, from roasting celebs and online sensations, to spoofs etc.

The comedians that are involved in the show are Paritosh Tripathi, Kushal Badrike, Kettan Singh, Inder Sahani, Snehil Mehra (BC Aunty), Gaurav Dubey, Hemangi Kavi, and Ankita Shrivastav.

These talented comedians with their superb talent bring fresh air to the show as they set new benchmarks through their hilarious performances.

The last few episodes have  been really funny and have left the audience in splits.

In every episode, we would have a celebrity who comes on the show and would be the special guest and would have a wonderful time with the audiences and the comedians.

As per sources, Ace choreographer Geeta Kapur and Anu Malik will be gracing the show.

They would be having fun sessions with the judges and the comedians that would leave them in splits.

It will be interesting to see Anu Malik being roasted by the contestants of the show.

Well, no doubt that the episode is going to be a funny one and will leave you in splits.

