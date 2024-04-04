Madness Machayenge-India Ko Hasayenge: Shocking! The Great Khali loses his cool breaks stuffs on the sets; leaves Huma Qureshi worried

MUMBAI : Machayenge - India Ko Hasayenge is a new reality show and it began just two weeks back; the audience have given it a thumbs up. As per sources Shakti Kapoor will be gracing the show.

Machayenge - India Ko Hasayenge is a new comedy reality show that has launched on Sony Television a week ago and the serial has been accepted by the audience and given a thumbs up.

The show promises a riotous mix of varied formats that will have you rolling on the floor.

Huma Qureshi is the Madness ki Malkin and Harsh Gujral is the host of the show.

The show is produced by Optimystix Entertainment India Pvt Ltd.

The show is about side-splitting stand-up routines to uproarious gags and skits, from roasting celebs and online sensations, to spoofs etc.

The comedians that are involved in the show are Paritosh Tripathi, Kushal Badrike, Kettan Singh, Inder Sahani, Snehil Mehra (BC Aunty), Gaurav Dubey, Hemangi Kavi, and Ankita Shrivastav.

ALSO READ : Huma Qureshi has stopped taking advice from people on what projects to pick

These talented comedians with their superb talent bring fresh air to the show as they set new benchmarks through their hilarious performances.

The last few episodes have been really funny and have left the audience in splits.

In the upcoming episode, The Great Khali will be gracing the show.

Paritosh R Tripathi will be enacting an act in front of Khali where he would act like Undertaker and would make some fun with The Great Khali.

That's when the wrestler would get angry and would tell the makers of the show you'll be coming on the show and then insulting and then he gets so furious that he starts to break things on the sets of the show, this also scares Huma Qureshi who is sitting beside him.

Well, now the audience would have to wait and watch and see if this happened for real or was it a prank.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

ALSO READ : Huma Qureshi joins hands with Jio Studios for an untitled movie

111111111





