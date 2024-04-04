Madness Machayenge-India Ko Hasayenge: Shocking! The Great Khali loses his cool breaks stuffs on the sets; leaves Huma Qureshi worried

Machayenge - India Ko Hasayenge is a new reality show and it began just two weeks back; the audience have given it a thumbs up. In the upcoming episode, The Great Khali would lose his cool and would break stuff on the sets of the show.
Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 04/04/2024 - 17:12
MADNESS MACHAYENGE-INDIA KO HASAYENGE

MUMBAI : Machayenge - India Ko Hasayenge  is a new reality show and it began just two weeks back; the audience have given it a thumbs up. As per sources Shakti Kapoor will be gracing the show.

Machayenge - India Ko Hasayenge is a new comedy reality show that has launched on Sony Television a week ago and the serial has been accepted by the audience and given a thumbs up.

The show promises a riotous mix of varied formats that will have you rolling on the floor.

Huma Qureshi is the Madness ki Malkin and Harsh Gujral is the host of the show.

The show is produced by Optimystix Entertainment India Pvt Ltd.

The show is about side-splitting stand-up routines to uproarious gags and skits, from roasting celebs and online sensations, to spoofs etc.

The comedians that are involved in the show are Paritosh Tripathi, Kushal Badrike, Kettan Singh, Inder Sahani, Snehil Mehra (BC Aunty), Gaurav Dubey, Hemangi Kavi, and Ankita Shrivastav.

ALSO READ : Huma Qureshi has stopped taking advice from people on what projects to pick

These talented comedians with their superb talent bring fresh air to the show as they set new benchmarks through their hilarious performances.

The last few episodes have  been really funny and have left the audience in splits.

In the upcoming episode, The Great Khali will be gracing the show.

Paritosh R Tripathi will be enacting an act in front of Khali where he would act like Undertaker and would make some fun with The Great Khali.

That's when the wrestler would get angry and would tell the makers of the show you'll be coming on the show and then insulting and then he gets so furious that he starts to break things on the sets of the show, this also scares Huma Qureshi who is sitting beside him.

Well, now the audience would have to wait and watch and see if this happened for real or was it a prank.

For more news from the world of Cinema, OTT and television, keep reading Tellychakkar.

ALSO READ : Huma Qureshi joins hands with Jio Studios for an untitled movie

111111111


 


    
 

Madness Machayenge - India Ko Hasayenge Shakti Kapoor Huma Qureshi Harsh Gujral Paritosh Tripathi Kushal Badrike Kettan Singh Inder Sahani Snehil Mehra Gaurav Dubey Hemangi Kavi Ankita Shrivastav Sony Television SonyLIV TellyChakkar The Great Khali
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Ektaa Kumaran's picture

About Author

Submitted by Ektaa Kumaran on Thu, 04/04/2024 - 17:12

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Mehndi Wala Ghar SPOILER: PLANNING! Mauli tries to gather evidence against Manas
MUMBAI : Sony Entertainment Television's 'Mehndi Wala Ghar' is a family drama about the Agrawal family of Ujjain,...
Devon Ke Dev Mahadev star Sonarika Bhadoria delights her fans with blissful moments from her wedding reception
MUMBAI : Devon Ke Dev Mahadev star Sonarika Bhadoria, who played the part of Goddess Parvati is married to a...
Hiba Nawab, aka Jhanak, shares her excitement as fans shower her with love and appreciation on the show Jhanak!
MUMBAI:Star Plus has always brought immensely entertaining shows to the audience with a different story and a different...
Pranati Rai Prakash makes our head turns with this super hot photoshoot
MUMBAI : Actress Pranati Rai Prakash has been winning the heart ofcdans over the time with her acting contribution and...
Yodha actress Raashii Khanna buys her third house in Hyderabad
MUMBAI : Actress Raashi Khanna has been getting lot of love and winning more and more hearts of fans with her acting...
Madness Machayenge-India Ko Hasayenge: Shocking! The Great Khali loses his cool breaks stuffs on the sets; leaves Huma Qureshi worried
MUMBAI : Machayenge - India Ko Hasayenge  is a new reality show and it began just two weeks back; the audience have...
Recent Stories
Raashii Khanna
Yodha actress Raashii Khanna buys her third house in Hyderabad
Latest Videos
Related Stories
Sonarika Bhadoria
Devon Ke Dev Mahadev star Sonarika Bhadoria delights her fans with blissful moments from her wedding reception
Jhanak
Hiba Nawab, aka Jhanak, shares her excitement as fans shower her with love and appreciation on the show Jhanak!
MANISHA RANI
Manisha Rani takes a dig at Elvish Yadav says, 'I don't need to create controversy for views'
1
From onscreen rivals to offscreen besties: Saas-Bahu duo Ayushi Khurana and Kashish Duggal in Sony SAB’s ‘Aangan Aapno Kaa’ are genuine friends off camera
Saurabh Sharma
Kavya – Ek Jazbaa Ek Junoon: Exclusive! Saurabh Sharma roped in for the show
1
Aashka Goradia shares a beautiful visual of her husband and son; gives picture perfect vibes