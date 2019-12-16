News

Magic of Ghaziabad as shown in Sonu ke titu ki sweety will be shown again in JAI MUMMY DI

MUMBAI: Under the production of Luv films and directed by debutant director Navjot Gulati, 
Jai mummy di starrer  Sunny Singh , Sonnalli Seygall , Poonam Dhillon , Supriya Pathak   has been shot in locale of Ghaziabad , which recently  had a supernova trailer launch .

Interestingly Luv ranjan’s  blockbuster hit Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety has been shot in the same environs of Ghaziabad, the shooting of the film has been done in Rajnagar.

 The venerable producer Luv Ranjan was born and brought up in the Megalopolis (Ghaziabad). He completed his schooling from St. Paul's Academy, Ghaziabad and further at Delhi University 

Jai Mummy Di is a light-hearted family comedy that will show how conflicting dynamics between the mothers leads to muddled chemistry between their own children and other members of both families.

Jai Mummy Di is written and directed by Navjot Gulati. Produced by T-Series’ Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar and Luv Films’ Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, it releases on 17th January 2020.

past seven days