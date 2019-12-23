News

Magical success for the cast of Yeh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka

23 Dec 2019 09:43 PM

MUMBAI: The team of Star Plus’ show – ‘Yehh Jadu Hai Jinn Ka’ rejoices as they topped the TRP charts this week. Overwhelmed by the response, the team celebrated by cutting a special cake on their set of the show earlier today.

The show has garnered a dedicated fan following especially amongst younger women who have loved the narrative and characters depicted in this fantastical tale! And the results are evident as it raced to the #1 position this week. The cast couldn’t control their happiness and celebrated this achievement with their entire crew. Aditi Sharma, who plays the lead on the show as Roshni, said, "Once you achieve the Top position, the most important thing to do is to maintain it. So, as a team, we work harder so that we can live up to the audience’s expectations, week on week.”

She adds, “I am thankful to everyone for showering all the love. We couldn’t have asked for anything more than this.”

Not only the story-line but also the chemistry between Vikram Singh Chauhan and Aditi Sharma is being well accepted by the audience. Another reason to celebrate was that the team successfully after completing 50 episodes.

Looks like we all believe in magic, after-all!

Watch Yehh Jadu Ka Jinn Ka Mon-Fri at 8:30PM only on Star Plus

