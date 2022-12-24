“Magical TejRan Supremacy” trends online as Karan Kundrra’s proposal to Tejasswi Prakash completes a year
MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 14 featured two formidable competitors, Tejasswi and Karan, with Tejasswi ultimately winning the competition and Karan finishing as the second runner-up.
They were given the adorable nickname TejRan by their admirers, who adored their chemistry and gave them this title. Following the show, their fans continue to show them a lot of love even after Bigg Boss.
This amazing couple is establishing some outstanding couple goals that are being loved all over the internet. The couple keeps sharing glimpses of each other on their social media pages and the fans love watching it all.
The couple had quite a journey on Bigg Boss 15. They met during Bigg Boss, became really good friends, and ended up falling for each other. They even fought at times but had each other’s back in the game. During the show, Karan proposed to Tejasswi.
He said he didn’t know a girl could bring so much of a difference in his life and that he has discovered himself a lot more in that house during that course of time. She said yes and the two are still together setting major couple goals.
It has been a year to that and the fans do not fail to remember the smallest things about them. They have been trending TejRan and “Magical TejRan Supremacy '' online.
They have been expressing their love for the two and even writing heartfelt messages.
Check out a few reactions:
The couple is frequently captured together. Currently, Tejasswi is a part of Colors TV’s Naagin 6 and is being praised a lot for her performance on the show.
Karan was seen as the host of Colors TV's dance reality show Dance Deewane Juniors (season 1) where his chemistry with the judges and the contestants was applauded by the audiences. He is currently shooting for his upcoming project.
The fans keep wanting to see them together more and are even constantly wishing for them to get married.
