Mahabharat boys singing the title of the show will give you GOOSEBUMPS!

MUMBAI: With the citizens asked to stay indoors with the outbreak of the deadly coronavirus, the entertainment industry too has stopped functioning. Giving priority to the safety of the cast and crew, the shoot of television shows have been halted which has paved way for many popular shows returning to the television sets.

Iconic mythological shows like Ramayan, Siya Ke Ram, Devon Ke Dev Mahadev, DD’s Mahabharat and Star Plus’ Mahabharat have returned to make our quarantine special and revive good old memories.

Along with DD’s Mahabharat, Star Plus’ mythological show equally gained immense love and appreciation by masses. The show is known to have the best star cast.

We hear many good stories about the Mahabharat boys on how they used to all bond well and became like a family.

One of the actors Vin Rana, who depicted the role of Nakul, shared a video of him along with his boys signing the title track of Mahabharat. It will surely give you goosebumps.

Take a look!