Mahabharata star cast bids tearful adieu to each other on the last day shooting; watch video

MUMBAI: B R Chopra's mythological series Mahabharata which is currently being re-run on Doordarshan has brought lots of great memories back for the viewers. The hit show from the 90s had a great impact on the viewers and they are still showering the same amount of love to the show.

Social media is flooded with lots of great stuff about Mahabharata. Each and every character of the show has become a huge talk of the town. Audiences are simply loving to know the minutest details of the show.

A lot of interesting facts about Mahabharata, about the show's making and its characters, are circulating the rounds of social media.

Mahabharata consisted of 94 episodes and aired for 2 years on the small screen. The show has become an important part of everyone's life.

Not just the viewers, but even the star and crew had to bid adieu to the show with a heavy heart on the last day of its shooting. After constantly working together for such a brief period, it was difficult to accept that its all over.

Here's a video of the last day shoot of Mahabharata where we can see the cast and crew of the show getting emotional and some of the actors can't stop crying with the thought of being not able to be with each other after the show's end.

Take a look at the video:

The video shows how everyone was so attached to one another and its time to move on. We can totally understand how emotional moment it would have been for everyone.

