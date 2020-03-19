Maharaja Ki Jai Ho gets a launch date and time slot

Mumbai: The world has come to a standstill in the wake of the Coronavirus pandemic. However, this has not affected TellyChakkar from providing our avid readers with fresh updates on television shows.

We have now got our hands-on exclusive information from the Star Plus’ upcoming sci-fi comedy show Maharaja Ki Jai Ho (Trouble Maker Production).

Earlier in the day we reported about actress Monica Castelino bagging a meaty role in the show.

Now, we have an information on the show’s launch date and time slot. According to our sources, the show will launch from 23rd of March 2020.

The project has been given the time slot of 9pm from Monday to Friday.

Post Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum’s closure which used to air at 9pm on Star Plus, the channel announced that the time-slot will be given to Rajan Shahi’s Anupamaa. However, Anupamaa’s launch got pushed and the makers and channel decided to air Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata hai for one hour. And now, finally, we have learned that from 23rd March onwards, Maharaja Ki Jai Ho will occupy 9:00 to 9:30 pm time slot followed by Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata hai at 9:30 pm.

Maharaja ki Jai ho have actors like Satyajeet Dubey, Riya Sharma, Nitesh Pandey, Rajesh Kumar and Aaksah Dabhade in lead roles.

We couldn’t connect with channel’s spokesperson or producers for a comment.

