Mahasangam for Manmohini, Guddan, Tujhse Hai Raabta and Ishq Subhan Allah cast

TellyChakkar.com have exclusively learned that Zee Tv shows will soon have a Mahasangam episode. According to our sources, the cast of Zee TV shows will be seen on Manmohini during Ananya and Shiv’s wedding.

As per the information that we’ve received so far from the sources present on the set is that soon the members of cast from Guddan Tumse Naa Ho Payega, Ishq Subhan Allah and Tujhse Hai Raabta will join the celebration at Shiv’s house. Kannika Mann aka Guddan is already on the sets to shoot her chunks.

