Mahasaptah: COLORS' ‘Shiv Shakti – Tap Tyag Tandav’ now features Subha Rajput in the role of Parvati

MUMBAI: COLORS’ ‘Shiv Shakti – Tap Tyag Tandav’ has won viewers’ hearts with its divine tale of love, duty, and sacrifice spearheaded by Ram Yashvardhan as Lord Shiv and Subha Rajput as Goddess Shakti. As the show’s narrative progresses, it is now set to feature Subha Rajput in the role of Parvati. This mahasaptahon ‘Shiv Shakti – Tap Tyag Tandav’, Tarkasur meditates and chants for Lord Brahma. Pleased with his dedication, Lord Brahma appears in front of him and asks what he wishes to acquire. The son of Vajrang asks for one boon that only a son of Lord Shiv could slay him. On the other hand, Aaadishakti tells the gods that she will be birthed by Himavan and Mainavati. Lord Shiv, who is engrossed in meditation, senses that Shakti is going to be reincarnated. Threatened by the fear of death, Tarkasur orders all the newly-borns to be killed. Despite these colossal hurdles, Parvati comes of age and is on her eternal journey of love, duty, and sacrifice. How will the balance of energies be restored in the universe with Parvati’s birth?

