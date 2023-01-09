Mahasaptah: COLORS' ‘Shiv Shakti – Tap Tyag Tandav’ now features Subha Rajput in the role of Parvati

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 09/01/2023 - 15:23
Mahasaptah

MUMBAI: COLORS’ ‘Shiv Shakti – Tap Tyag Tandav’ has won viewers’ hearts with its divine tale of love, duty, and sacrifice spearheaded by Ram Yashvardhan as Lord Shiv and Subha Rajput as Goddess Shakti. As the show’s narrative progresses, it is now set to feature Subha Rajput in the role of Parvati. This mahasaptahon ‘Shiv Shakti – Tap Tyag Tandav’, Tarkasur meditates and chants for Lord Brahma. Pleased with his dedication, Lord Brahma appears in front of him and asks what he wishes to acquire. The son of Vajrang asks for one boon that only a son of Lord Shiv could slay him. On the other hand, Aaadishakti tells the gods that she will be birthed by Himavan and Mainavati. Lord Shiv, who is engrossed in meditation, senses that Shakti is going to be reincarnated. Threatened by the fear of death, Tarkasur orders all the newly-borns to be killed. Despite these colossal hurdles, Parvati comes of age and is on her eternal journey of love, duty, and sacrifice. How will the balance of energies be restored in the universe with Parvati’s birth?

Stay tuned to ‘Shiv Shakti - Tap Tyag Tandav’ every Monday to Sunday at 8:00 pm only on COLORS.

shiv shakti Tap Tyag Tandav Shiv Shakti Tap Tyag Tandap Swastik Productions Siddharth Kumar Tewary Swastik origins Ram Yashvardhan Subha rajput Shiv Shakti Tap Tyag Tandap TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Fri, 09/01/2023 - 15:23

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
TOP STORIES
Exclusive! Patiala Babes actor Sandeep Kapoor JOINS the cast of Shilpa Shetty starrer Sukhee
MUMBAI:  Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information coming from the world of movies, OTT and television...
Back on popular demand! Star Bharat is thrilled to announce the return of Season 2 of "May I Come in Madam?" Learn more!
MUMBAI:  Star Bharat is set to bring back the beloved show "May I Come in Madam?" to delight its audience once more....
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: High Drama! Ishaan overhears that Isha needs blood, Surekha informs Yashwant about the police at the doorstep
MUMBAI:  Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Sangita Ghosh to participate in the show ?
MUMBAI:  TellyChakkar has always been at the forefront of bringing you exclusive news from the world of entertainment....
Wow! Bobby Deol wishes his mother Prakash Kaur on her birthday, shares pictures with his sisters Vijayata and Ajeeta, Ahana and Esha are missing
MUMBAI: Deol family is now at cloud nine as they are riding on the success of the movie Gadar 2 and also on the...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Shocking! Yashwant and Surekha worried as Isha got shot on college grounds, college at risk
MUMBAI: Popular drama series Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin is constantly high on drama. The storyline is filled with...
Recent Stories
Patiala Babes
Exclusive! Patiala Babes actor Sandeep Kapoor JOINS the cast of Shilpa Shetty starrer Sukhee
Latest Video
Related Stories
Sanjana
Back on popular demand! Star Bharat is thrilled to announce the return of Season 2 of "May I Come in Madam?" Learn more!
BIGG BOSS SEASON 17
Bigg Boss Season 17 : Exclusive! Sangita Ghosh to participate in the show ?
Vipul Khandpal & Samarpan Lama
On India’s Best Dancer, Vipul Khandpal & Samarpan Lama Pay Tribute to Chandrayaan 3, while Special Guest Moushumi Chatterjee Shares Her Joy for India's Space Triumph!
Divya Agarwal
“Can we normalise wearing saree in a Music Festival?" says Actress Divya Agarwal on breaking stereotypes as she normalizes wearing sarees at music festivals.
Vanshaj
Kartik's Growing Insecurities Could Spell Trouble for Yuvika in Sony SAB's Vanshaj!
Shilpa Shetty Kundra
Shilpa Shetty Kundra is moved to tears as Awaara Crew bonds with their Fathers on India's Got Talent