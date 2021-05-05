Mahek Chahal on her split with Ashmit Patel: He wasn't right for me

MUMBAI: Mahek Chanhal is set to fly out to Cape Town for 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 11'. She spoke about the difficulties she's faced in her career.

The actress opened up abput her break-up with Ashmit Patel and 'Bigg Boss 5'.

Here are exceprts.

Is your mother worried that you're headed to CapeTown for 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 11', which if you agree, is a dangerous show?

Yes, she is worried. She is worried, she feels it's risky. She's worried also because there's COVID. But I know the channel will handle it well, it's the 11th season. Well, I have a very unusual phobia. I am very scared of birds. I don't know why but I don't like birds. I get very scared when they fly and make sounds. Snakes, tigers and crocodiles are okay but birds are a no-no for me. I hope I get over this phobia in Cape Town as I may be asked to handle something about them in KKK 11.

Was there a time when you felt that you should switch over to some other profession?

Yes, it happens. It's natural in circumstances which aren't favourable for you. But today as I said, I have become more confident. This has translated into work and I am getting a lot of offers.

Comfortable with explicit kissing and lovemaking scenes, which are common on OTT?

Hollywood actors do such scenes, but we don't object to that. Aren't we actors too? Things like kissing etc can be aesthetically done.

After 'Bigg Boss 5', we thought you will hit TV in a big way. But you didn't capitalise on that phase either...

You are right. You have to work hard enough in the acting profession. Maybe I didn't. Besides that, I didn't want to do fiction shows, which were being offered to me. Again, I blame myself.

Do you blame yourself when it comes to your split with Ashmit Patel?

Not at all. I chose to walk off. When you start living together and spending more time with a particular person, you get to know the real him/her. I don't think that Ashmit was the right person for me.

The period post break-up must have been difficult. Who rallied around you?

My friends and family stood by me. I shared my issues with them. I was in Goa for a year. Owing to the lockdown, I would come down to Mumbai only if required. I spent a lot of time with nature in Goa; nature has a calming, soothing and healing influence on me. Time heals everything and this time was no exception. It was not easy as there was no work during COVID; so your mind tends to keep thinking the same thing. But I have finally healed myself.

Credits: TOI