Mahekk Chahal celebrated her B’Day with the Cast of Naagin 6; check out what her ‘PERFECT’ birthday looked like

Tellychakkar is back with yet another bts story from your favorite show. Now, the latest report is that Shesha has joined hands with Vish and Mehek and betrayed Prarthana.
MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with yet another bts story from your favorite show. This has been another successful season of Naagin and Tejasswi Prakash has been winning a lot of hearts with her performance. Nobody can forget the first season and how it laid the foundation for the show to have 6 successful ones. The Naagins from a few previous seasons have entered the den too!

Naagin has remained one of the most successful supernatural series on television and has maintained its rein throughout all its seasons.

Tejasswi Prakash stars as the lead in the show as Pratha/Prarthana. She was already a popular actor but her fame skyrocketed after she won Bigg Boss season 15 and landed the new and highly anticipated sixth season of Naagin.

We are sure our viewers are also eager to find out what goes on behind the scenes on the show as much as they like to follow the plot!

Now, we came across a post close to Naagin 6.

Mahekk Chahal celebrated her birthday with the cast of Naagin 6 yesterday. The cast and crew gave her a grand celebration and there was also a cake-cutting ceremony for the actress.

The team of Naagin 6 seems a close-Knit group and share a great bond with each other!

Check out!

We can see that the cast even had a little performance on one of Mahekk's famous tracks from Wanted- Le Le Mazaa Le. The actress genuinely seemed overwhelmed with the love showered on her!

We are so happy to see that some of our favorite stars have developed such deep bonds!

What do you think of the latest track?

Do let us know in the comments below!

Meanwhile on the show, previously, we see that Seema wants to know where the anklet is and asks Prarthana about the same. Prarthana is firm that she won’t reveal the truth of the anklet and mysteriously tells Seema that the anklet is exactly where it belongs!

On the other hand, Vish is seen telling Mehek that she doesn’t trust Seema.

Now, the latest report is that Shesha has joined hands with Vish and Mehek and betrayed Prarthana.

